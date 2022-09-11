HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A major fundraiser was held on Saturday evening for Harrisburg’s Police Athletic League.

It was a dance competition at the Hilton on Saturday, Sept. 10. It was similar to Dancing with the Stars, featuring police from various departments in Dauphin County.

The Police Athletic League is designed to develop relationships between officers and the youth.

“We call ourselves kind of like an alternative to incarceration program. We get our youth, we build the bridges between the youth and the police officers. To try and establish that relationship so that both have a better understanding of each other,” CEO of the Athletic League Dr. Charles Stuart said.

The Nexstar Charitable Foundation donated $5,000. Nexstar is abc27’s parent company. abc27’s Valerie Prichett served as gala chair and emcee

The winner of the event was Swatara Township Police Corporal Brandon Pokrop.