GIANT company working on permits for solar-powered stores

(WHTM) — An update on an energy project from GIANT.

The company continues planning solar arrays that will power some of its grocery stores and is going through the permit process. Installing the panels and getting them online will take time. GIANT expects it will all be operational by the beginning of 2024.

“So these will take a number of our stores off the grid, so to speak, because it’ll replace energy with renewable energy credits. So it’s a complicated transaction, but it’s all part of healing the planet. It’s all a part of making a difference,” President, Nicholas Bertram said.

GIANT plans to sell excess energy to the grid. It already does that with the solar setup at its Carlisle headquarters.