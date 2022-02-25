(WHTM) — Local grocer Giant is helping to eliminate hunger in local schools by hosting Stuff-a-Truck events.

From Friday, Feb. 25 to Sunday, Feb. 27, select Giant stories will host the events where customers can donate non-perishable breakfast items to benefit their local school districts’ food pantries and backpack program.

The Stuff-a-Truck events are happening at the following Giant stores in the Midstate:

GIANT at 1250 Cocoa Ave., Hershey to benefit Cocoa Packs in support of Derry Township School District students

GIANT at 550 E. Lancaster Ave., St. Davids to benefit Radnor Township School District

GIANT at 1360 Columbia Ave., Lancaster to benefit Lancaster Power Packs in support of School District of Lancaster students

The event will run from 9 a.m to 6 p.m each day the event is hosted.