HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A ceremony was held on Sunday for more than 40 people from the Midstate who have donated to the Gift of Life Donor Program in Harrisburg.

The Gift of Life Donor Program is a nonprofit organ procurement organization working with over 100 hospitals. More information about the program can be seen by clicking here. This ceremony paid tribute to ordinary people who became heroes by saving lives through organ donations.

Families from the Midstate gathered to honor their loved ones who saved and healed hundreds of lives through organ, tissue, and cornea donations. This Life and Legacy celebration paid tribute to ordinary people who became heroes by saving the lives of strangers.

The celebrations featured candle lighting, live music, and a photographic tribute to the donors. Each donor family receives a Gift of Life donor medal and matching pins, a yellow rose, and a handmade shawl.

According to the organization, one organ donor can save the lives of up to eight people and a tissue donor can transform the lives of more than 100 others.