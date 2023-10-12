HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Harrisburg’s Second Street looks more like the set of an action movie on Thursday evening.

This is the annual “Over the Edge'” fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the capital region. On Friday, 45 people will descend 18 stories down the Market Square Plaza building.

For Thursday, to kick things off, brave local mascots and members of the media went over the edge including our own daybreak anchor Ali Lanyon and abc27 News photographer Justin Raub.

Ali and Justin have been going “Over the Edge” for years to raise money and awareness for the youth mentoring program.

“Terrifying, yep, at first I wasn’t too worried about it and then I saw the building and I was like oh I’m doing this now,” said Braylen Lownes, a Youth Advisory Board Member.

Krystina Shultz, Communications Manager for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region said, “Take a little bit of a challenging situation and you can turn it into a positive, whether that’s descending from the top of an 18-story building or stepping into a classroom to meet a young student who could really use your help.”

Friday’s rappelling event will kick off at 10 a.m. The organization hopes to raise $80,000.