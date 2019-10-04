Good Rockin’ at the Ranch party to benefit dog rescue

WINDSOR, Pa. (WHTM) – ABC27 first visited 2nd Chance 4 Life’s Rescue Ranch when it debuted last year. It’s a place for dogs to live out their lives, especially elderly canines with medical needs.

Many changes have been made at the ranch in Windsor Township since then.

“We have both play yards up, which is amazing. It was a cornfield, so we had to make it into the grass, so that’s all finished,” said Lynn Yates, founder of 2nd Chance 4 Life Rescue.

There is still a list of repairs to finish.

“We need to work on the basement. Rescue Ranch requires a new HVAC system, too, to keep the dogs and their human caretakers warm this winter,” Yates said.

It’s a labor of love.

“We have four dogs here now that their mom has pancreatic cancer,” Yates said. “She gets to see her dogs playing or whatever. She’s in the hospital.”

You can help by attending the first Rockin’ at the Ranch Autumn Lawn Party Oct. 26. It will feature music, food, silent and live auctions, raffles and a 50/50.

“We sell 300 tickets at $100 apiece, and we are giving out $7,000 in prizes that night,” Yates said.

The ranch’s furry residents who could really use your help.

“We save the ones nobody wants. We give them a place to live maybe for weeks, maybe for a couple of years,” Yates said.

Medical costs are in the thousands per month. The nonprofit could also use volunteers to take care of the animals.

The Rescue Ranch hopes to welcome visitors next year to interact with the dogs.

Tickets for Rockin’ at the Ranch cost $100 for the holder, $25 for guests. The $25 ticket donors will not be entered in the drawing.

—

Online: https://www.2ndchance4liferescue.org/