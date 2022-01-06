Good samaritan’s assistance in Dover provides huge help for woman with one arm

DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Have you ever wondered whether someone you helped, appreciated it? One good samaritan likely has no idea how much his help meant. abc27 caught up with the woman who wants him to know.

“The number six pump, I was getting gas and a man approached me, he looked like a truck driver,” Zoey Parr said. She was stopped at a Royal Farms in Dover. “And he just asked me if I noticed that my tire was really low and if I needed help putting air in it.”

“Her tire was dangerously low, and she could’ve gotten into an accident,” Jill Parr, Zoey’s mom said.

“Normally people don’t do that, and I really did need help. I don’t know what I’m doing with my car,” Zoey said. And for another reason. “I was born without my right arm.”

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Something you might not notice on a cool day when Zoey is wearing her jacket. “I don’t think he knew. I think he was just being nice,” Zoey said.

She drove to the air pumps, “and he got it at the perfect spot, or at the perfect level of pressure, and then I was able to drive away and go home,” Zoey said. “And I even tried to give him a couple of dollars afterward, and he was like you don’t owe me anything. Don’t worry about it.”

He didn’t look any less busy than the rest of us. “So for him to just take five minutes out of his own day to help someone who needed help, that was really cool,” Zoey said.

“She has literally said, unless I ask for help, don’t help me. And as a mother, I’ve literally had to sit on my hands,” Jill said. “And as a mother, you’re so protective. And I’ve had to let go, and it’s been tough.”

But a little less tough because of people like… well, whoever he is. “So, I don’t know who you are, but I thank you so much,” Zoey said.

There’s a lesson in this from that man for all of us. “I think honestly anytime you can step away from your own life and step into your own life and step into someone else’s and just be of help in any kind of way. I think that’s really cool,” Zoey said.

And a lesson too for all of us from Zoey. “I think if I am this way, and I can’t do anything about it, then I’m gonna make the most of it, which sounds cliche, but it is true,” Zoey said.