Greencastle employer holds car giveaway as appreciation of work through pandemic

GREENCASTLE, Pa. (WHTM) — An Instant Brand employee was the winner of a free car that was given away by the Instant Brands distribution center in Greencastle, Franklin County.

Greencastle-based employee Lisa Houck won the local car drawing, which was held by the distribution center to recognize plant workers’ efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our plant operations have been running at full capacity during 2021 to meet consumer demand,” explained John Lackovic, Vice President, Operations, Instant Brands. “We very much appreciate the efforts of our colleagues across all of our locations—especially the dedicated team here in Greencastle.

Local representatives were on hand to congratulate Houck as she was awarded the car from the drawing.

“We are incredibly proud of our employees and grateful for their commitment, day in and day out,” Ben Gadbois, President and CEO of Instant Brands said. “We’re committed to celebrating and recognizing their contributions in meaningful ways because of their dedication to continue to deliver our products to all our consumers during very challenging times.”

Instant Brands’ are the makers of consumer favorites such as Instant Pot and Pyrex, The company employs 350 people at its facility in Greencastle.