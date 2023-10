HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State Health Children’s Hospital in Hershey held a Halloween party on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

The party was hosted by Spirit of Children, which is the charitable foundation of the Spirit Halloween stores and was held in the hospital’s cafe.

Members of the Child Life team from Penn State Health Children’s Hospital show their spirit for a news photographer during the Spirit of Halloween event held in the Tree House Cafe on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. The annual event, run by Spirit Halloween stores and Child Life, brings costumes and give-aways for patients, who are able to pick out costumes and toys, as well as decorate crafts. (Penn State Health)

Keaghan Faulders, 7, colors a pumpkin during the Spirit of Halloween event held in the Tree House Cafe on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. The annual event, run by Spirit Halloween stores and Child Life, brings costumes and give-aways for patients, who are able to pick out costumes and toys, as well as decorate crafts. (Penn State Health)

Lauren Harrington and her 15-month-old daughter, Eveie Oliver look over costumes during the Spirit of Halloween event held in the Tree House Cafe on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. The annual event, run by Spirit Halloween stores and Child Life, brings costumes and give-aways for patients, who are able to pick out costumes and toys, as well as decorate crafts. (Penn State Health)

Tiffaney Horner, left, a child life assistant, looks over a princess costume with 2-year-old Ember Reistroffer and her mother Courtney during the Spirit of Halloween event held in the Tree House Cafe on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. The annual event, run by Spirit Halloween stores and Child Life, brings costumes and give-aways for patients, who are able to pick out costumes and toys, as well as decorate crafts. (Penn State Health)

“I’m beefcake!” said 15-year-old Tom Zipf after he tries on a hamburger costume during the Spirit of Halloween event held in the Tree House Cafe on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. The annual event, run by Spirit Halloween stores and Child Life, brings costumes and give-aways for patients, who are able to pick out costumes and toys, as well as decorate crafts. (Penn State Health)

According to the hospital, the foundation has raised more than $921,000 since 2010 for Penn State Health Children’s Hospital.