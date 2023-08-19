SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) The Handles Foundation is holding its first-ever Edgemont Community Day in Susquehanna Township to celebrate one of Central Pennsylvania’s oldest living residents.

Renowned Harlem Globetrotter Chris “Handles” Franklin hosted the event that was honoring 104-year-old Helen Lester, also known as the “Queen of Edgemont.”

Franklin said, “It’s about connecting the old to the new and bringing the generations together – the current generation to the generations that were here before. There’s so much history here and I truly believe it takes a village to raise a child and I want to give back to that sense of community where all of us are doing for our kids.”

The celebration runs until 8 p.m. tonight.