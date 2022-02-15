Hanover bald eagles lay first egg of the season

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Two wild bald eagles taking up residence in Codorus State Park welcomed a new addition to their nest on Saturday.

They laid the first egg of the season at around 2 p.m. According to a press release, female eagles usually lay two eggs a season and when one is laid, the other follows within three to four days. The eggs will then incubate for about 35-40 days before they hatch, where they will spend another 10-13 weeks in the nest before taking flight.

The two eagles, Liberty and Freedom, live in a nest approximately 75 feet in the air in a tree on a private residence in Codorus State Park in Hanover. The Pennsylvania Game Commission in partnership with Comcast Business and HDOnTap has set up an array of live streaming cameras around the nest which they have been following since 2015. You can view Liberty and Freedom by their nest through the link here.