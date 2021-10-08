‘Happiest day of the year in Lititz’, Chocolate Walk aims for sweet return to normal on Saturday

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A long-awaited day of chocolate and charity is making its return this Saturday in Lititz.

The Lititz Chocolate Walk is a once-a-year festival that showcases a multitude of delicious chocolatey treats and other goodies all throughout downtown Lititz. Local businesses including candy shops, bakeries, ice creameries, and more open up their doors and share their samples with the community all for a good cause.

“The primary purpose of the Lititz Chocolate Walk is to raise money for charity,” Organizer, Mark Freeman said. “Those causes include the Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic, Schreiber Pediatric Rehab, Lititz Public Library, and the Manheim Township Library, among others. The secondary purpose obviously is for everyone to have a fun time, walk through our beautiful town and interact with business owners.”

Something the folks in Lititz have turned into a tradition. “This year will be the 20th anniversary of the walk. Originally it started as an event the Kiwanis Club put on in partnership with a local chocolate company, Wilbur Chocolate,” Freeman said. Most events have sailed smoothly, even last year’s in the midst of the pandemic still managed to be held in an alternative format. “Last year, we decided to hold a drive-thru event which worked out well. It didn’t have the same feel as it did under normal circumstances, but we were glad just to be able to make it work.”

An easy-going festival that most of the time is as simple as walking and eating chocolate, but Freeman does have some things walkers should keep an eye out for. “One thing I would suggest is having something to hold all your chocolate and goodies in. We have 31 stops on the walk this year and there’s no way you’re gonna eat all of that in one day, though, people have tried,” Freeman said. “There will be some things that you have to enjoy then and there like the ice cream or the chocolate sandwich while it’s still warm.”

The walk itself is a hot commodity, attracting visitors from all corners of the state and beyond. “It is quite a gathering. There’s a good following we see every year. People from various states make their way to town and make it an all-day event,” Freeman said. “We’ve even seen people make t-shirts or organize reunions with friends and family at the walk.”

And it’s that personal aspect that makes the walk special to Freeman. “This is the happiest day of the year in Lititz. Just to see so many happy people is what makes it for me. To see people explore our beautiful town and experience all it has to offer as a foodie town.”

The Lititz Chocolate Walk runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 9. Information on participating locations, where to buy tickets, and more, you can visit the official site here.