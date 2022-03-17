WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One school in the Midstate is offering scholarships to Ukrainian high school students displaced from their homes because of the crises unfolding in the country.

Harrisburg Academy, along with pastors from Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Camp Hill and the International Baccalaureate Organization (IB) will identify Ukranini students and families eligible for this opportunity. The organizations will offer three of these scholarships to students in Ukraine.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The IB diploma is recognized in Ukraine and throughout the world as a high academic standard for admission to a college or university. If these students and their families return to Ukraine in the future, their IB curriculum will transfer as well.

In addition, the Academy will hold a “Denim Day” fundraiser. Academy administrators, faculty, staff, students, and families will pledge at least one dollar each to support humanitarian relief efforts for Ukraine and donate urgently needed supplies for Ukrainians.

“The humanitarian needs of the Ukrainian people are overwhelming as they undergo this horrific siege of their country. It is imperative that we answer the call of responsible global citizenship by offering our resources to help alleviate some of their sufferings,” Adrian Allan, head of Harrisburg Academy said. “As an IB World School, the Academy fosters shared responsibility in our students to build a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive world where each member of the society can live in peace and thrive. This moment in history provides a real-world opportunity for our community to step forward with humanitarian leadership.”

Members of the community are also welcome to join the Academy’s efforts by donating supplies on March 23 at Mission Central, located at 5 Pleasant View Drive in Mechanicsburg.