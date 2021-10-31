Harrisburg businessman gives back to homeless with a Halloween meal giveaway

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg businessman continues to give back despite his own struggles. Howard Henry of Howard Tire and Auto held a Halloween meal giveaway for the homeless Sunday afternoon, Oct. 31.

Henry had to shut down his Cameron Street business five years ago after a retaining wall from the McFarland apartments collapsed onto the building. He, hopeful to reopen today, held a Halloween meal giveaway. He, along with his community partners, also hand out clothing and other items.

“Many of these people, I don’t know and that is the beauty of all of it. Every year, I get introduced to people that these people get introduced to and it changes their lives and it changes mine there is no way for it not to do that,” Henry said.

Henry adds that it is always important to give back to those who are struggling.