HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It is hard to believe but in a little over a month, kids will be back in school. But, a number of organizations are making sure they have what they need to have a successful school year.

CRM Ministries Church 120 will be holding a backpack giveaway on Aug. 7 at noon after its 10 a.m. service.

They have already started to collect supplies for students in Pre-K through college. Leaders at the church say they know that families are still struggling because of the pandemic and want to be a helping hand in the community.

“We want to sow into the lives by giving them backpacks, giving them the school supplies that they need as well as we plan to put some spiritual information in the backpack as well,” D’Juna Payton with CRM Ministries said.

Church 120 is located on the 5300 block of Jaycee Avenue in Harrisburg. They will also be hosting a cookout on the day of the giveaway