Harrisburg family embraces spirit of giving by feeding the homeless

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg family is giving back to the community with free food and supplies for the homeless and those who need some extra help.

Helping those less fortunate is something Reggie Wise loves doing.

“You’re making a difference in somebody’s life. That’s important right?” Wise said to his son Nehemiah.

On Christmas eve, that meant handing out food to the homeless.

One man said a prayer before he left: “Bless this food, bless our families for the holidays.”

Reggie knows firsthand what it’s like to be on the streets with no one to help.

“In the midst of everything that’s going on, we have a pandemic, we trying to start a new pandemic, and that’s love,” Wise said.

It’s the second time the Wise family has done this, but with more to give this time around, including handmade scarves.

“We have hats, gloves, soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, and subs and we have canned goods that we’re giving away as well that Hornings in Myerstown donated to us,” Wise said.

They also got resources from one of the Sunday school classes at Zion Lutheran Church.

“We still have to serve those people who have needs and a little extra special gift at this special time of year when we celebrate what God has done for us. It’s important,” said Pastor Karin Pejack.

It’s important for Reggie’s 4-year-old son Nehemiah. Why does he love helping?

“Because it’s so fun that I can’t even stop this,” Nehemiah said.

“I’m teaching a double lesson because I’m not only teaching about how to give back to the community, but I’m also teaching my son things that he can’t learn in the classroom,” Wise said. “These are the things that (are) going to make him into a better individual.”

The Wise family is already talking about what they can do next year to make the event even better.