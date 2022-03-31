HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Public Works is on a mission to keep the city clean.

Every Thursday morning a team works under the Mulberry Street Bridge to pick up dumped items. People sometimes use that spot as a homeless encampment but it’s also a notorious illegal dumping ground.

“When you have something cleaned up, you take pride in it. Even though they’re under this bridge they still can take pride in their area and where they live at,” Deputy Director, Austin Griffin said.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

This is not the only place public workers clean up. A crew sometimes goes around the city picking up piles of garbage.