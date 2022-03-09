HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg’s oldest church has a new sound.

Market Square Presbyterian Church has a new pipe organ that sits high in the gallery. The organ was built in 2020 in Canada but installation was slowed because of the pandemic. It has four keyboards and 83 ranks of pipes. The organ is named after J. Nedra Shilling, a long-time church member.

“It says a lot for a church if they invest a new pipe organ. It says that it is healthy and planning for the future,” organist, Tyler Canonico said.

This past weekend more than 500 people attended dedication events. Tyler says the new organ will last at least 100 years if it is well maintained.