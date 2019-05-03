Heart of the Midstate: Being a Mom

Mother’s Day is quicly approaching on Sunday, May 12th. In this week’s Heart of the Midstate we’re chatting with a mom of 14 boys in Hershey.

This woman is an amazing mom to many but hasn’t given birth to any. She and her husband adopted two boys at birth. They also take care of twelve young men on a daily bases as a ‘House Parents” at the Milton Hershey School. All this boys have come from households below the poverty line and some with little to no family support.

What do you think it means to be a mother? Listen to this mom’s emotional response at the end of the video.

To watch the full conversation between our Christine Mclarty and this mom of 14 boys, watch below.