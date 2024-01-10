HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Five of the Hershey Bears made a special delivery to young students in Hershey on Tuesday afternoon.

Players from the team visited both Milton Hershey School and Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning to hand out stuffed animals from the Teddy Bear Toss, which has been a long-standing tradition between both organizations. Larger stuffed animals will left in each classroom in Cathrene Hershey School.

“We’re really grateful to the Bears for visiting today—this was something all our students were super excited about. To get to see and hear from the players was a thrill and something our students won’t forget,” Assistant Elementary School Principal for MHS Travis Smith said.

Courtesy of Milton Hershey School

The players also answered students’ questions during a brief assembly and led a Bears’ cheer for the students. They also spoke to the students about teamwork and mutual respect.

The 2024 Teddy Bear Toss hit a record with 75,000 stuffed animals tossed onto the Giant Center ice this past Sunday.