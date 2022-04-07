(WHTM) — A fifth-grader at Hillside Elementary might be the youngest person organizing a donation drive for Ukraine.

Grace Kane spent the last two weeks collecting donations for Ukrainian refugees and soldiers from her teachers and classmates. She even turned it into a competition with the grade donating the most earning extra recess and a sweet treat.

“If your friend’s town was shelled, you’d do everything in your power to help them, so why not do it to someone who you’d never meet. My drive was simply because it’s the right thing to do,” Kane said.

Hillside Elementary is working with a Mechanicsburg company to get the donations into eastern Europe.