Holiday light show helps Perry County twins battling cancer

ELLIOTTSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An annual holiday light show in Perry County embodies the season of giving.

This is the 10th year Kevin Kolak has put together a light show on his yard in Elliottsburg. It’s grown in size and popularity each year, with more and more people driving up to see it.

“It started out as fun, but now it is a community event,” Kolak said. “It blows my mind to think that this little light show in the middle of nowhere gets the response that it does.”

It’s making the season extra bright for Maryann Oakley, because of how it’s helping her 3-year-old daughters Ella and Eve.

“This certainly gives us the Christmas spirit and Kevin is like Ella and Eve’s Santa Claus,” Oakley said.

The twin girls are battling a rare form of eye cancer.

“We’ve lost a lot of their childhood, a lot of their early years to being in and out of the hospital and we’re still going through it,” Oakley said.

For now they’re stable, but still dealing with regular checkups and routine procedures.

“It’s scary because tomorrow’s not promised. We do worry about it coming back and being more aggressive and they’re still at high risk for that,” Oakley said.

Their insurance covers medical bills, but they also have constant travel to pay for and regular bills to keep up with.

“Are we going to be able to pay our rent? Are we going to be able to pay our bills? Are we going to be able to put food on the table? So this is really going to provide a lot of relief for us,” Oakley said.

The Kolak family is more than happy to help.

“I’ve got granddaughters their age, and I could just imagine what it would be like them, and so I just had to help them,” Kolak said.

The support is a gift the Oakleys are so grateful for.

“Three months ago we didn’t even know him, and now he’s become very close to us. And we’re just so over the moon that he is stepping up and wants to help us to get through this difficult time, because we still have a very long road ahead,” Oakley said.

Last year Kolak says they were able to raise $11,000. The show happens every night through New Year’s Eve.

The light show is at 1976 Shermans Valley Rd Elliottsburg, PA 17024. If you want to donate you can find a donation box at the end of the driveway or mail a check to that address.

You can find out more here.

If you want to follow along with the Oakley twins’ journey, or find out how to help them you can go here.