The Kolak Christmas light show is back with lights synchronized to music in front of the Kolak home for everyone to see.

“We never intended to be this kind of a light show, but it has morphed into a family tradition for many people” Kevin Kolak, Light Display Creator.

The bright lights are only one part of the tradition. Every year the family collects donations to support a local cause.

“That is unique in that we pick an individual rather than an organization so that I can tell the story of the recipient, they listen to the lights and have a chance to get acquainted with the recipient and it’s not just putting a dollar in the box, it’s putting a dollar in the box for the recipient of this year,” said Kolak.

In the program’s first year, only $1700 was raised– but over the last 11 years, more than $95,000 was raised to support an increasing number of local families in need.

“If people are going through a tough time, they might need a little extra help so it’s like good to like to raise money and to give it to them so it just in case they need more help,” said Allie Kolak, Kevin’s granddaughter.

And this year, they’re raising money for Jason Barlup, a Newport resident currently battling stage 4 lung cancer

“People don’t have to care about us or our situation, but they choose to care and when people choose to care that’s a big deal, and when it’s unconditional, it’s even better,” said Barlup.

All 6,000 lights are on display Monday through Friday from 5-9:30. To donate or submit someone’s name for assistance visit KEVINKOLAK.com – Home.

“Everybody that passes here I want them to think there you go I could be the next recipient or my loved one or my friend could be the next recipient let’s stop in and see what we can do to help,” said Kevin.