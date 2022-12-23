HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) — One Halifax family received a heartwarming holiday surprise on Thursday. It comes after a loss that turned their world upside down earlier this year.

For the Gimmi family, the holidays look different this year.

“I am holding it together for the kids,” Priscilla Gimmi said.

Gimmi is a mom of six. She lost her husband to a drunk driver in March.

“They have their moments. I pick them up and they’re telling me that they miss daddy. We sit and we talk and we hug. We pray. Always praying,” Gimmi said.

This December, one local department wanted to make the family’s Christmas extra special.

“The sheriff from Dauphin called my sister asking if he could bring some presents over and have Mr. and Mrs. Claus come for the kids to make their holiday a little more joyful,” Gimmi said.

And, they did. They delivered dozens of presents, all made possible by generous donors.

“I just wanna thank everybody. Everybody is so kind. It’s just a blessing for them. I guess you can’t just find the words for it,” Gimmi’s sister Beth Shomber said.

Just some of the gift donors included Thin Blue Line Game, Calvery United Methodist Chruch, Tuckey’s Bakery, and Grocery Outlet.