Humane League of Lancaster celebrating fee-waived adoption event this weekend

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Midstaters will have an opportunity to change a pet’s life as well as their own this weekend.

Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating National Change A Pet’s Life Day with a fee-waived adoption event running from Friday, Jan. 21 to Monday, Jan. 24. Along with fees being waived, all adoptions include spaying or neutering, vaccinations, flea treatments, microchipping, and a free bag of pet food.

The event was made possible with the support of Auman Funeral Homes. All potential adopters are required to go through a screening before being approved. The Humane League of Lancaster County is located on 2195 Lincoln Highway E and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To view adoptable pets and learn more about adopting, visit the link here.