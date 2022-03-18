HERSHEY, Pa (WHTM) — Fourth-year medical students at Penn State College of Medicine gathered in person on March, 18 to celebrate Match Day. It is the first time in two years that the annual tradition was held in person.

Match Day is a tradition that is done by medical students across the country. It involves students and their friends and families coming together to find out which residency programs students will join to complete the next phase of their training.

The event took place at the Sheraton Hershey Harrisburg Hotel. It included a countdown to the moment the students opened their envelopes, followed by cheers and happiness.

“These students have spent half their medical school journey adapting to the challenges presented by the pandemic,” said Dr. Emmanuelle Williams, associate professor of medicine and associate dean for student affairs. “For them to be able to gather to celebrate this special milestone is something that makes all of us — their faculty, mentors, peers, friends, and family — very happy.”

The process to get students matched with residency programs starts months before the big day. Students evaluate the programs, and the programs evaluate them. Match Day is all about the students learning if they are matched with the programs of their choice.

“On behalf of the entire College of Medicine community, I want to congratulate our fourth-year medical students for what they’ve achieved so far and for the things they will accomplish in the future,” said Dr. Kevin Black, interim dean at the College of Medicine. “Their resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic has formed them into bright, insightful and empathetic leaders who will shape the future of medicine.”