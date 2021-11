HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) -- Julie Brown spent nearly nine months in several hospitals recovering from covid. She was released from the Pa. Health Rehab Hospital in Hummelstown on Tuesday afternoon.

She was admitted last February, before the vaccine roll-out. "I tested positive and tried to fight it at home, but was sent to the hospital when I began to have oxygen problems," Brown said. "A short time after, I was in the ICU and on a ventilator." Brown says she was told that she may need lung transplant surgery. "That was stressful. We know the survival rate is very low, so we kept at it, and we didn't need to get it done."