CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The fourth annual “Joshua’s Journey Car Show” was held today.

The event raises awareness for Nephrotic Syndrome which is a rare kidney disorder that affects six-year-old Joshua Shields of Carlisle.

For $15 drivers were able to register and show off their car and potentially win a prize, but for the families, the day was about so much more than that.

Tara and Dean Shields said, “This is a great time — it’s not about taking home the award, it’s about raising money and that’s what most are here for today, just raising the awareness and support.”

Michael Barton of Mechanicsburg said, “There’s a lot of car shows that are in the area, but to come out and support such a wonderful cause, to bring awareness to such a rare disease and support small children and adults like myself, it’s emotional.”

All of the proceeds from the event were donated to the Nephrotic Syndrome Foundation