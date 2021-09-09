K-9 program starts training in Susquehanna Township

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Some new additions to a Midstate police department.

Susquehanna Township Police restarted its K-9 program adding two new handlers and dogs that just started training on Thursday. Tyler Parrey and David Yanich just started a five-week training program with Belgian Malinois Indy and Ghost.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to yur box! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Other local K9 teams training at Iron Rose K-9 include Steelton, East Pennsboro Township, Chambersburg, and Lower Paxton Township Police Departments, with many beefing up their units with new additions.

abc 27 will keep you updated on their progress.