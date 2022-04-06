HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The donor and recipient of a life-saving kidney met for the first time on Wednesday.

The meeting came on Donate Life Living Donor Day. Back in 2020, Maureen Statats from Centre County decided to donate her kidney to a stranger. Last year, she was matched with Dwayne Weller from York County. He was on dialysis and was surprised to find out about Maureen’s donation.

“I wanted to thank her but thank you just doesn’t seem anywhere close to enough,” Weller said.

“It’s nice to see he’s looking well, recovering well and I’m doing great,” Statats said.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up!

Statats says if she had another kidney to give, she would donate again.