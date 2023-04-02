LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A kitten had to be rescued from the inside of a car engine compartment on Saturday, April 1.

According to officials with Lincoln Fire Company Station 16, based in Ephrata, they were dispatched Saturday evening when residents could hear a cat crying from inside the engine compartment of a vehicle. Rescue 16 arrived on the scene and found that a small kitten had gotten in the compartment and couldn’t get out.

According to the department, crews on the scene worked for almost two hours to free the cat, by removing several pieces of the undercarriage of the vehicle along with a belt, with permission of the owner of the car to free the kitten.

Courtesy of Lincoln Fire Company Station 16

Courtesy of Lincoln Fire Company Station 16

Courtesy of Lincoln Fire Company Station 16

Once the kitten was freed, a local resident offered to care for the kitten.

Lincoln Fire Company highly recommended the new owner name the kitten “Lincoln”.