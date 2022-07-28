HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hershey Volunteer Fire Department responded to a sweet call on Thursday to rescue a young kitten.

According to the department, at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday they received a request for assistance in extricating a kitten from behind a wall of a chimney.

After 12 p.m. the department shared they were “happy to report that everything worked out purrfectly.”

The department shared a picture with the kitten and one of its rescuers.

David Sassaman – HVFD PIO

The kitten has since been reunited with its owner.