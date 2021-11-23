Lancaster Central Market’s ‘Turkey Dad’ makes return after beating prostate cancer

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Tuesday morning at the Lancaster Central Market is always busy. One thing has been constant around the holiday season and that’s Tim.

“Sometimes he’s the driver, sometimes he’s the dishwasher, sometimes he’ll run errands and get us coffee,” Tarrah Berrier, owner of Turkey Lady at Lancaster Central Market said.

Tim Hipps is something of a celebrity at the stand. He’s the father of another central market fixture, though most know his daughter both as Tarrah and as “the Turkey Lady”.

“Her customer base they know her by name and she knows them by name and they’ll tell her something they did. It’s like an extended family,” Tim Hipps said.

But “Turkey Dad” as he’s known affectionately wasn’t around much last year, and a lot of people wanted to know why.

“When you hear the word cancer, it’s not a good word to hear, ” Tim Hipps said.

Tim was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Luckily for him, doctors caught it early. He took part in a clinical trial with the Penn State Cancer Institute to treat it, which looked at whether a shorter course of radiation treatments at a higher dose would be more effective.

“That’s the importance of Tim’s story, screening, early detection, picking up a problem when it’s highly treatable as opposed to further down the line when you have problems,” Dr. Jay Raman, Chair at the Department of Urology at Penn State Health said.

Tim has a lot to be thankful for this year. With two days before Thanksgiving, this doting father has some news of his own. He’s cancer-free.

“Family, nothing better than family,” he added.