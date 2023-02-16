EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County police agency announced they have a new department member.

On Dec. 22, the department received Valor, from the organization Alpha Pack Veteran K9s Unleashed. Six puppies were donated by a local breeder and are being trained to be police trauma dogs.

abc27 will be following the dogs throughout their training and more about the program can be found here.

The dogs are to promote peer support, and morale and promote mental health awareness internally for each agency, as well as provide emotional support for victims of crimes.