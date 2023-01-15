EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Jan. 13, a police officer was recognized and awarded for his efforts in saving a baby.

According to the East Cocalico Township Police Department, the Township Board of Supervisors recognized Officer Jose Gonzalez for his quick, life-saving actions to save a 15-month-old baby.

Officer Gonzalez arrived on the scene and found a 15 month in cardiac arrest. He was able to perform CPR until members of the Reamstown Ambulance and Medics arrived and were able to transport the baby to a local hospital. The baby was then flown by helicopter to Hershey Medical Center.

The child is currently in recovery, and Officer Gonzalez was presented with the Department Life Saving Award.