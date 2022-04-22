LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — An Elizabethtown-based dog rescue has teamed up with the engineering department at Elizabethtown University to help a puppy who is permanently paralyzed puppy able to get around.

Jimmy is a puppy from the dog rescue Pitties. Love. Peace. After examination from the Compaion Animal Hospital in Mount Joy, as well as visits to a neurologist and orthopedic surgeon. Jimmy was found to have a severely deformed spine.

He has very little feeling in his back end and toes and there is nothing that can be done for him orthopedically. The specialists explained that the puppy would never be able to walk without the assistance of adaptive technology

Audrey Liley, a volunteer of the dog rescue, heard about an engineering class at Elizabethtown College, who were looking for community partners to participate in a class project. Liley submitted an application to the college. After a few weeks, one of the groups chose the project and began to work on making a device to help Jimmy move around.

Jimmy has had several fittings and is scheduled for a final fitting of the device in the next few weeks before the semester ends at the college.

