Lancaster organization helping non-profits by training translators

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County is a cultural melting pot from newly-minted immigrants to refugees and for a lot of them, English is a second language.

A new partnership with United Way and Communications Essentials is looking to address language access. The goal is to help non-profits better serve their communities by identifying and training translators and providing consulting at no cost. It’s all the brainchild of an immigrant.

“I faced many challenges being able to navigate services and navigate a new community and my hope and dream as is the hope of United Way is to allow people to navigate services with dignity,” Founder, Amer Al Fayadh said.

Any local organizations interested in these services can apply at United Way through Friday.