LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police unveiled a new community engagement project on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

It involves police officers spending time in the garden with local kids. It all started back in May and is designed to bring officers and kids together in a positive environment.

Kids participating in a summer camp at The Mix at Arbor Place helped plant the garden beds. Each week they get to see the progress and learn more about what it takes to help a garden flourish.

They get to pick whatever is ripe and are able to take the fruits and vegetables home to their families.

“We are teaching them how to garden. They’re eating healthy things and we’re growing, living, beautiful things in a space that just a few years ago, was full of a lot of folks who had anger and mistrust and were disheartened by the events around policing in the US,” Lieutenant Glenn Stoltzfus said.

The department’s goal is to instill a love of gardening as well as the value of teamwork.