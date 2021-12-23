Lancaster Police, Mayor team up with Toys for Tots to give away toys to kids in need

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Multiple agencies including the Lancaster City Police Department and city government came together on Thursday to spread some holiday cheer.

They teamed up with Toys for Tots and the School District of Lancaster to give back to kids in need. They made deliveries to local families that included about a hundred gifts. Police Seargent Sumrall said the bureau uses this as an opportunity to bring the community closer. Those receiving the gifts appreciate the gesture.

“It’s something that has always been well received by our community anytime we are able to give back and the source of gift-giving to kids in our community as I said before, it’s a privilege,” Sgt. Sumrall said.

