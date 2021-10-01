Lancaster school students have day of action in honor of Hazel Jackson

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A day of action to honor a trailblazing educator. Friday, students at a Lancaster Middle School celebrated the legacy of Hazel Jackson by lending a hand in the same place she started her teaching career.

They put down their backpacks and picked up trash. They did everything from running a car wash to painting pumpkins and delivering to porches in the neighborhood. All with a big smile.

“My mother was of course an educator but she was also a person who believed in giving back to the community. So this day of service is exactly how to continue her legacy,” Hazel Jackson’s daughter, Cheryl Holland-Jones said.

They hope to make this an annual tradition to encourage students to give back to their community.