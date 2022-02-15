Lancaster’s ‘Love Your Block’ program returns to city

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Lancaster is returning its “Love Your Block” programs.

The program funds projects to clean up the community, address challenges of neighbors, or create art. The city is asking neighbors to submit project ideas and apply for $500 mini-grants.

“When we talk about community pride and building, what that looks like and when you’re working with a neighbor to address a solution, those are really great relationships and really building what community is really about,” Director of Neighborhood Engagement, Milzy Carrasco said.

You can find the application through the link here.