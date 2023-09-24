CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Swimmers at the Keystone Aquatic Center in Carlisle took part in what they call “Laps 4 Lahaina.”

About 50 kids were in the pool swimming for ten hours straight all to help raise money for Hawaii after last month’s devastating wildfires.

Andrew Tinsley of Laps 4 Lahaina said, “It’s fantastic to see the energy the kids are bringing. They’re really, really excited you have to understand a lot of these folks are swimmers that swim every day these kids are doing five, six, seven thousand yards a day and this is their one day off a week, they’ve given up that day.”

About 50 kids were in the pool swimming for ten hours straight, all to help raise money for Hawaii after last month’s devastating wildfires.