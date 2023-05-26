LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Three Lebanon City Police officers were recognized for their life-saving actions both off-duty and on duty.

Officer Soliday received a life-saving award for coming to the aid of an unconscious person while off duty back in March 2023. Soliday was able to provide CPR until medical personnel responded.

Officers Groy and Ginder were also recognized for an incident that took place back in February 2023. Both were dispatched to 8th Avenue and the railroad for a person on the railroad tracks.

When both officers arrived, they saw the railroad crossing gates activated for an approaching train while the person was still on the tracks. Both officers entered the tracks and saved the person less than five seconds before the train passed.

These officers were all commended for their service and commitment to the residences in the community