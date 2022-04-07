MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Four officers from the Manor Township Police Department received a life-saving award for helping a man who was suffering from cardiac arrest.

According to a release, on Feb. 3, 2022, officers received a call of cardiac arrest in the 1200 block of Manor Boulevard.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up!

Corporal Mark Burkholder, Officer Troy Rogers, Officer Clay Smoker, and Officer Chuck Snyder performed life-saving methods on Larry Conte. Because of their efforts, they saved Larry’s life.

Officers carry automated external defibrillators (AEDs) with them in their police vehicles. Most times, police officers arrive at scenes before EMS does.