LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lititz Borough Police Department recognized a special bystander on Tuesday.

Twenty-one-year-old Shauna Lukus was presented with a Citizen Commendation from Lititz Mayor Timothy Snyder for her actions on the night of March 2. Lukus was driving when she noticed a 10-year-old on the side of the road looking for help. The child’s mother was unconscious inside her home and the child was the only one who could help.

Lukus helped the child and called 911 and stayed at the residence until first responders and other family members for the child arrived.

Lititz Police say “Lukus’ actions played a critical role in caring for the needs of the child and contributed to the successful and safe outcome for the child’s mother’s medical emergency.”