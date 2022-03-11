(WHTM) — A local art group will be holding an auction on their Facebook page on Saturday, March 12.

Cheddar Paws Dog Art is a local art group whose mission is to help overlooked shelter dogs get adopted through art. The group has nine artists who paint the dogs who are looking to be adopted.

The group will be holding an auction featuring a different painting of sunflowers. All proceeds of the auction will be going to the IAABC Foundation, which helps shelter dogs in Ukraine and Poland.

The auction will be on their Facebook page. It will start at noon Saturday, with all the paintings being posted on the page at that time, and will feature artworks of sunflowers done by the group’s artists. The auction will close at 7 p.m. Sunday evening with the highest bidder receiving the painting.

For more information, click the link here to go to their Facebook. Below are a few photos of some of the pieces of art that will be auctioned off.