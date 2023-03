A local artist is sharing her love for felines with a show benefiting cats welfare organizations.

Art is in the Heart will be held at Creative Spark Arts in New Cumberland. It will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 5.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Loving Care Cat Rescue and Nobody’s Cat Foundation.