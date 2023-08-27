MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Make-A-Wish Foundation held a Family Fun Day today in Millersburg, Dauphin County.

The foundation partnered with Loving Reins and Woodside Station.

All of the funds raised went to Make-A-Wish Philadelphia which helps kids in the Midstate.

The foundation says there are about 75 kids in the area waiting for their wish to come true and events like today’s help make them happen.

Sheri Biller, Loving Reins Owner said, “We had two Make-A-Wish families join us and they just had tears and were super excited for what we’re doing with raising money and how much it actually means to them to take the trips and have the things that make-a-wish provides for them.”

The fundraising goal was $10,000 but because of the sponsors, Loving Reins and Make-A-Wish were able to raise that much prior to the event.