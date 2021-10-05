Manheim Community Farm Show returns after last year’s COVID cancelation

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — The Manheim Community Farm Show is back and bigger than before.

Last year the fair was canceled due to COVID-19. This year it returns with a children’s farm show, a livestock auction, different judging exhibits for baked goods, and a whole lot of food. Local nonprofits participate too. Some of the proceeds benefit local clubs and the community.

“I think it’s been really great to see the community come back together and then be like, ‘It’s Farm Show Week!’ We’re here for the milkshakes and all the food that’s out there and everyone sees each other again,” Manheim Farm Show Queen Anna Haldeman said.

The show runs through Friday. Admission and parking are free.