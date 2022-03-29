MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — The Manheim Township Police Department along with Wayne’s Towing are collecting items to help Ukrainians and active military members.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 16 from 2-5 p.m. at Wayne’s Towing on 5199 Main Street in East Petersburg. Items such as diapers, baby food, wipes, hygiene items, socks, underwear, bandaids, over-the-counter medicines, are needed.

Manheim Officers are also calling on other local law enforcement officers to donate special police and military-specific items like radios, trauma kits, protective gear, boots, binoculars, and more.

If you cannot make it to the donation event, Manheim Township Police are accepting donations beforehand at the following locations:

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Manheim Township Police Department

1825 Municipal Drive Lancaster, PA 17601

April 4 to April 15

8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Wayne’s Towing

5199 Main Street East Petersburg, PA 17520

April 4 to April 15

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All donations will be given to the Saint Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church to help with delivery. To learn more, you can visit the link here.